Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 Day 2 in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

JoLLy LLB 2 (8)

The past couple of weeks have been tumultuous ones for the Akshay Kumar starrer JOLLY LLB 2 with petitions being filed against the film. However, braving all odds, the film which is a sequel to the Arshad Warsi – Boman Irani starrer JOLLY LLB that released in 2013 saw the light of the day.

The film that has received positive reviews faces little to no competition, given that the previous releases including DANGAL are on their last leg in cinemas.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Jolly LLB 2 on Day 2 (Saturday).

Australia box office
47,586 USD [Rs. 31.80 lacs] from 20 screens

New Zealand box office
21,733 USD [Rs. 14.52 lacs] from 10 screens

Tags: , ,

You might also like

mahesh-bhatt__865645

Mahesh Bhatt advices not to watch this film

Manto

Chandan Roy Sanyal roped in for Nandita…

Shoojit Sircar

SHOCKING: Shoojit Sircar to rename his film…

SK

Sonam Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding on hold for…

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan being trained by two chefs for…

Four of Ashutosh Gowariker’s films to be screened

Four of Ashutosh Gowariker’s films to be…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification