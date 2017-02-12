Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 Day 2 in overseas; business witnesses a huge jump

The past couple of weeks have been tumultuous ones for the Akshay Kumar starrer JOLLY LLB 2 with petitions being filed against the film. However, braving all odds, the film which is a sequel to the Arshad Warsi – BomanIrani starrer JOLLY LLB that released in 2013 saw the light of the day.
The film that has received positive reviews faces little to no competition, given that the previous releases including DANGAL are on their last leg in cinemas.
According to reports, the movie has shown a tremendous jump in footfalls on Day 2 as compared to Day 1 across all the markets.
In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Jolly LLB 2 on Day 2 (Saturday).
Australia box office
63,464 USD [Rs. 42.42 lacs] from 29 screens [+56.48% from Day 1]
New Zealand box office
26,869 USD [Rs. 17.96 lacs] from 13 screens [+75.35% from Day 1]
U.K box office
65,820 USD [Rs. 43.99 lacs] from 55 screens [+65.99% from Day 1]
U.S.A box office
295,424 USD [Rs. 1.97 crore] from 149 screens [+85.75% from Day 1]
Canada box office
60,579 USD [Rs. 40.49 lacs] from 24 screens [+85.67% from Day 1]