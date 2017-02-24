Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 Day 15 in overseas

The past couple of weeks have been tumultuous ones for the Akshay Kumar starrer JOLLY LLB 2 with petitions being filed against the film. However, braving all odds, the film which is a sequel to the Arshad Warsi – Boman Irani starrer JOLLY LLB that released in 2013 saw the light of the day.

The film that has received positive reviews faces little to no competition, given that the previous releases including DANGAL are on their last leg in cinemas.

JOLLY LLB 2 grossed approx. 4.70 mil. USD [Rs. 31.34 cr.] till date in the international markets.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Jolly LLB 2 on Day 15 (Friday).

Australia box office
1,150 USD [Rs. 76,687] from 3 screens

New Zealand box office
1,126 USD [Rs. 75,087] from 7 screens

