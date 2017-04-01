Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 collects Rs. 5 lakhs in Week 7

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 collects 2.35 cr. in Week 4

The Akshay KumarHuma Qureshi starrer Jolly LLB 2 released quite a while back now. However, the film which was a sequel to the 2013 release Jolly LLB has done pretty well at the domestic box office. In fact after opening on a good note, the film managed to find takers among the audience fast becoming one of the biggest money spinners of the year so far.

Now in its seventh week running in theatres the film directed by Subhash Kapoor has managed to collect Rs. 5 lakhs. Currently the overall box office collections of Jolly LLB 2 stand at Rs. 116.97 cr.

Tags: , ,

You might also like

Finally, Salman Khan announces Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 to be directed by Kabir Khan

Finally, Salman Khan announces Bajrangi…

Kareena Kapoor Khan signed as the ‘Feel Alive’ Ambassador of Sony BBC Earth

Kareena Kapoor Khan turns style Guru for…

Mumbai HC orders stay on release of Raveena Tandon's comeback film Maatr

Mumbai HC orders stay on release of Raveena…

After Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan now to feature in video game

After Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan now to…

Anurag Kashyap wraps up Vineeth Kumar-Jimmy Sheirgill starrer Mukkebaaz

Anurag Kashyap wraps up Vineeth Kumar-Jimmy…

Kiran Rao keen to make a biopic on singer Gauhar Jaan

Kiran Rao keen to make a biopic on singer…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification