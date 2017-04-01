Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 collects Rs. 5 lakhs in Week 7

The Akshay Kumar – Huma Qureshi starrer Jolly LLB 2 released quite a while back now. However, the film which was a sequel to the 2013 release Jolly LLB has done pretty well at the domestic box office. In fact after opening on a good note, the film managed to find takers among the audience fast becoming one of the biggest money spinners of the year so far.
Now in its seventh week running in theatres the film directed by Subhash Kapoor has managed to collect Rs. 5 lakhs. Currently the overall box office collections of Jolly LLB 2 stand at Rs. 116.97 cr.