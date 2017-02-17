Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 collects 5.03 cr. on Day 7, all set to enter the 100 crore club

Jolly LLB 2 maintained its pace on Thursday too as it continued to collect in the upwards of Rs. 5 crore. The film brought in Rs. 5.03 crore more and that has resulted in the film standing at Rs. 77.71 crore. As a result, the film has now gone past the first week collections of Singh Is Bliing [Rs. 77.6 crore] and emerged as the fifth highest first week grosser of Akshay Kumar.
Here is the list of Top-10 first week grossers of Akshay Kumar:
Rustom – Rs. 90.9 crore
Airlift – Rs. 83.5 crore
Housefull 3 – Rs. 80.1 crore
Rowdy Rathore – Rs. 79 crore
Jolly LLB 2 – Rs. 77.71 crore
Singh Is Bliing – Rs. 77.6 crore
Brothers – Rs. 72.6 crore
Holiday – Rs. 67.46 crore
Housefull 2 – Rs. 64.2 crore
Baby – Rs. 63.82 crore
Amongst the Top-5, Rustom [Independence Day] and Airlift [Republic Day] had a major holiday in their first week, Housefull 3 was a sequel while Rowdy Rathore was a much bigger budgeted ‘masala’ film. This resulted in these films carrying a much bigger advantage on their release. As for Jolly LLB 2 , it has the least budget going for it and has also arrived as a regular release. Moreover, even though Valentine’s Day did see a jump in collections, this is the first ever instance of this day seeming like a holiday; there was no such advantage till last week and hence in a way a new partial holiday has been created for Bollywood.
The film is all set to enter Rs. 100 Crore Club and it has to be seen if this manages to happen by Sunday itself.