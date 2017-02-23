Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 collects 2.2 cr. on Day 13; The Ghazi Attack stays on track

Both Jolly LLB 2 and The Ghazi Attack are enjoying stable weekdays at the Box Office. Since they have managed to find an audience of their own, footfalls are staying consistent.
This was reflected in Wednesday numbers as well when Jolly LLB 2 fetched Rs. 2.2 crore* more. The film currently stands at Rs. 102.57 crore* and would be just under the Rs. 105 crore mark before its second week comes to a close. Akshay Kumar‘s Housefull 3 had collected Rs. 109 crore in its lifetime and Jolly LLB 2 should go past that mark eventually.
The Ghazi Attack has shown once again that if the product is indeed good and is backed by the right forces, it has a potential to cover at least some distance on the basis of word of mouth. That is indeed happening for the Rana Daggubati starrer that has Karan Johar backing it up. The film’s Hindi version collected Rs. 1.35 crore* more on Wednesday, hence demonstrating its sustainability. It has crossed the Rs. 10 crore mark to now stand at the 11.10 crore*.
Though Rangoon is arriving this weekend, it won’t be seeing a release of 3500 or 4000 screens. This means there would be space available for exhibitors to continue playing Jolly LLB 2 as well as The Ghazi Attack on a reasonable number of screens, which would allow them to fetch some more moolah for days to come.
*Estimates. Final numbers awaited