Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 collects 1.27 cr in week 6, total collections 116.92 cr

The Akshay KumarHuma Qureshi starrer Jolly LLB 2 directed by Subhash Kapoor released a while back. The film which is a sequel to the previous release Jolly LLB, has been doing very well at the box office after opening on a good note.

After raking in just Rs. 33 lakhs in its fifth week, the business of Jolly LLB 2 witnessed a spike in collections in its sixth week. In fact, the film managed to draw in a further Rs. 1.27 cr through the week. With this the total collections of the film now stands at Rs. 116.92 cr.

