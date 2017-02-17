Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 becomes Akshay Kumar’s 5th highest opening week grosser

The Subhash Kapoor directed film Jolly LLB 2 which is a sequel to the 2013 release starring Arshad Warsi and Boman Iran titled Jolly LLB, released last week. The film which stars Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi opened to positive reviews from the critics and was well received by the audience as well.
In this box office report we take a look at the opening week collections of Jolly LLB 2 while comparing the same to Akshay Kumar’s previously released films. Collecting Rs. 77.71 cr, Jolly LLB 2 that opened on a modest note has witnessed a spurt in collections over the weekend, managing to become the actor’s fifth highest opening week grosser. However, despite this and the fact that the film’s collections received a boost on Valentine’s Day, it does not manage to surpass Akshay’s previous releases like Rustom that collected Rs. 90.9 cr, Housefull 3 that collected Rs. 80.1 cr, Rowdy Rathore that collected Rs. 79.52 cr and Airlift that collected Rs. 78.5 cr.
On the other hand however, Jolly Llb 2 does fare much better than some of Akshay Kumar’s other films like Singh Is Bliing that collected Rs. 77.6 cr, Brothers that collected Rs. 72.6 cr, Holiday – A Soldier Is Never Off Duty that collected Rs. 68.65 cr, Housefull 2 that collected Rs. 64 cr and Baby that collected Rs. 63.82 cr.
Movie Name – Opening Week (cr)
Rustom – Rs. 90.9 cr.
Housefull 3 – Rs. 80.1 cr.
Rowdy Rathore – Rs. 79.52 cr.
Airlift – Rs. 78.5 cr.
Jolly LLB 2 – Rs. 77.71 cr.
Singh is Bliing – Rs. 77.6 cr.
Brothers – Rs. 72.6 cr.
Holiday – A Solider is Never Off Duty – Rs. 68.65 cr.
Housefull 2 – Rs. 64.00 cr.
Baby – Rs. 63.82 cr.