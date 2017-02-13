Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 becomes Akshay Kumar’s 4th highest opening weekend grosser

The Subhash Kapoor directed film Jolly LLB 2 starring Akshay Kumar released last week on Friday. Despite facing a couple of hurdles weeks before its release the film which is a sequel to the 2013 Arshad Warsi – Boman Irani starrer Jolly LLB, released without any hassles. In fact, the film that also features Huma Quresi opened on a good note with positive reviews from the critics. If that wasn’t all the audience as well seem to have appreciated the film with the box office business bearing witness to this fact.
In this special report we take a look at the opening weekend collections of Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 while comparing the same to the collections of the actor’s previously released films. Collecting Rs. 50.46 cr Jolly LLB 2 ranks as Akshay Kumar’s fourth highest opening weekend grosser, unable to surpass the actor’s previous releases like Singh Is Bliing that collected Rs. 54.55 cr, Housefull 3 that collected Rs. 53.31 cr, and Brothers that collected Rs. 52.08 cr.
On the other hand however, Jolly LLB 2 does manage to fare better than some of Akshay’s more recent releases viz. Rustom that collected Rs. 50.42 cr, Airlift that collected Rs. 44.3 cr as well as bhis other releases like, Rowdy Rathore that collected Rs. 48.30 cr, Housefull 2 that collected Rs. 42.50 cr and Holiday that collected Rs. 41.32 cr.
Movie Name – Opening Weekend (cr.)
Singh is Bliing – Rs. 54.55 cr.
Housefull 3 – Rs. 53.31 cr.
Brothers – Rs. 52.08 cr.
Jolly LLB 2 – Rs. 50.46 cr.
Rustom – Rs. 50.42 cr.
Rowdy Rathore – Rs. 48.30 cr.
Airlift – Rs. 44.3 cr.
Housefull 2 – Rs. 42.50 cr.
Holiday – A Solider is Never Off Duty – Rs. 41.32 cr.