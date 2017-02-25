Box Office: Jolly LLB 2 [1.75 crore] and The Ghazi Attack [90 lakhs] hold very well on Friday

Akshay Kumar‘s Jolly LLB 2 is set to have another good weekend at the Box Office. Though it had earlier seemed that the film would slow down in its third week, given the fact that a biggie Rangoon has hit the screens, this wasn’t really the case. As a matter of fact the film stayed very stable on its third Friday as well, what with Rs. 1.75 crore more coming in. The film had collected Rs. 2.01 crore on its second Thursday and the fact that it has fallen by less than 15% means it would continue to have a good run during rest of the weekend as well.
The Subhash Kapoor directed film has now netted Rs. 106.20 crore already and as things stand today, Rs. 110 crore would be crossed by tomorrow itself. Considering the fact that it has now emerged as a solid choice for many cine-goers in the current week as well, the Fox Star Studios is set to gain at least Rs. 5-7 crore more than the earlier lifetime estimates.
Meanwhile, The Ghazi Attack is doing well too even in its limited showcasing. The power of good content is on display all over again as the film collected Rs. 90 lakhs more on its second Friday. This is hardly any fall from its Thursday collections of Rs. 1 crore and now that the film is still collecting, it can be comfortably stated that it would have consistent footfalls in the entire second week too.
The Karan Johar backed film has now collected Rs. 12.75 crore just in its Hindi version and by the look of things, Rs. 16 crore would be comfortably surpassed before it steps into the weekdays. This is set to be Rana Daggubati’s first solo Hindi success.