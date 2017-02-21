Box Office: Irada fares better than Running Shaadi in USA & Canada

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
Running Shaadi

Last week we saw the release of three films, viz. The Ghazi Attack, Irada and Running Shaadi, while from the three The Ghazi Attack was in a league of its own, Running Shaadi that featured Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh was expected to have better box office collections than the Nasseruddin Shah – Arshad Warsi starrer Irada.

In this box office report we take a look at the collections of Irada and Running Shaadi within the US and Canadian circuits to analyse which film fared better. Surprisingly, Irada that catered to a rather niche audience has performed much better as compared to Running Shaadi.  Collecting $11,426 from 27 screens Irada has managed to rake in higher collections with a lower screen count as compared to Running Shaadi that collected $9,042 from 51 screens in the US market.

Echoing a similar trend, the Canadian box office as well witnessed Irada raking in a marginally higher collection of $1,708 from 4 screens as compared to Running Shaadi that collected $1,218 from 7 screens. Going by this trend, the eco-thriller Irada seems to be performing better than Running Shaadi that was positioned as a massy entertainer.

USA Box Office

Irada – $11,426 from 27 screens

Running Shaadi – $9,042 from 52 screens

Canada Box Office

Irada – $1,708 from 4 screens

Running Shaadi – $1,218 from 7 screens

