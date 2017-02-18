Box Office: All India collections of Running Shaadi

Running-Shaadi-1

The Amir Roy directed film starring Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh hit screens this Friday. After being in the news a couple of days ago for its title, the film opened on a rather slow note.

In this report we take a look at the box office collections of Running Shaadi while breaking them into a day wise collections.

DAY-WISE BREAKUP FOR INDIA

Day 1 (Fri)  – 0.15 Cr.

TOTAL (NETT)  0.15 Cr.

TOTAL (DOMESTIC GROSS APPROX.) – 0.21 Cr.

Disclaimer: The Box Office figures are compiled from various sources and our own research. The figures can be approximate and Bollywood Hungama does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the film(s).

