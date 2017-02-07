Box Office: Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil collects 2.97 cr on Day 13; goes past Agneepath lifetime in 13 days

Hrithik Roshan‘s Kaabil has accomplished another milestone. It has now gone past the lifetime total of 2012 release Agneepath. The Karan Johar production had garnered Rs. 120 crore after it had released on January 26, 2012. Back then it was a solo release and had also set the record with its opening. Now five years later, even though the film didn’t set a record at the beginning, it has managed to surpass Agneepath lifetime in 13 days flat. On Monday, the film gathered Rs. 2.97 crore more and with this the collections now stand at Rs. 121.11 crore.
The film has done that even with the mighty clash that happened with Raees. Over last few days, the collections pretty much indicate that the film has held up quite well. For producer Rakesh Roshan, it has turned out to be a good winner as it defied many odds to still see a good release, hung on right through the second week and then eventually bring in numbers as well.
There are three more days for the Sanjay Gupta directed film to gather more moolah before the new week begins. The trend indicates that collections after the end of second week would be in the range of Rs. 126-128 crore. The film is successful for all involved and one keenly looks forward to what Hrithik Roshan picks up next.