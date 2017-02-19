Box Office: Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil beats Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees in week three

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil beats Shah Rukh Khan's Raees in week three

In January this year we saw the much talked about clash between Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan with their films Kaabil and Raees going head to head on the big screen. As expected, Raees that featured Shah Rukh Khan playing a gang lord took the lead on opening day itself. However, Hrithik’s Kaabil managed to hold its own at the box office.

In this box office report, we take a look at the collections of both Raees and Kaabil in their third week. Interestingly, Kaabil that collected Rs. 3.9 cr in its third week at the box office has managed to surpass the week three collections of Raees that managed to take in Rs. 2.5 cr in the same time span.

However, though Hrithik Roshan ‘sKaabil managed to out beat Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees in the third week, the latter still remains the highest grosser between the two with its collection of Rs. 136.26 cr. On the other hand, Kaabil has managed to collect a total of Rs. 103.17 cr.

