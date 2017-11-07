Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 07.11.2017

Box Office: Golmaal Again Day 19 in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Golmaal Again Day 19 in overseas

It’s time for some Diwali bonanza, now that Golmaal Again released on Friday. The film sees the coming together of Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty who have made nine films together already. Golmaal Again marks their tenth film which is a major milestone and is a testimony of how the actor-director ‘jodi’ has been delivering consistently for a decade now.

The movie is seeing an extensive release in 732 screens across 50 countries. It is the widest ever Ajay Devgn release in the overseas markets.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Golmaal Again on Day 19 (Tuesday).

Australia box office
3,770 USD [Rs. 2.45 lacs] from 11 screens

New Zealand box office
1,701 USD [Rs. 1.10 lacs] from 9 screens

