Box Office: Golmaal Again collects 6.91 mil. USD [Rs. 44.90 cr] in overseas

The fourth instalment in the Golmaal franchise titled Golmaal Again that was directed by Rohit Shetty hit screens a few weeks ago. Starring Ajay Devgn along with an ensemble cast the film has been doing roaring business at both the domestic and international box office.
Now after a twenty day run in the overseas market Golmaal Again that hit a total of 732 screens in the overseas market and saw the widest release among the previous films in the franchise has managed to rake in a massive USD 6.91 million [Rs. 44.90 cr]. With this, Golmaal Again has now managed to surpass the overseas collections of the recently released Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2 that had collected USD 6.12 million to become the fourth highest grosser in the overseas market in 2017.
If that wasn’t all, considering the fact that Golmaal Again still continues to run in certain territories, all that remains to be seen is whether the business of the film in the overseas market manages to surpass the business of the Salman Khan starrer Tubelight that had collected USD 7 million.
List of Top 5 grossers of 2017 in the overseas
Raees – 13.5 mil. USD
Jab Harry Met Sejal – 10 mil. USD
Tubelight – 7 mil. USD
Golmaal Again – 6.91 mil. USD
Judwaa 2 – 6.12 mil. USD