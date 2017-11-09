Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 09.11.2017 | 10:51 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ittefaq Tiger Zinda Hai Golmaal Again Julie 2 Padmavati Qarib Qarib Singlle
follow us on

Box Office: Golmaal Again collects 6.91 mil. USD [Rs. 44.90 cr] in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Golmaal Again collects 6.91 mil. USD [Rs. 44.90 cr] in overseas

The fourth instalment in the Golmaal franchise titled Golmaal Again that was directed by Rohit Shetty hit screens a few weeks ago. Starring Ajay Devgn along with an ensemble cast the film has been doing roaring business at both the domestic and international box office.

Now after a twenty day run in the overseas market Golmaal Again that hit a total of 732 screens in the overseas market and saw the widest release among the previous films in the franchise has managed to rake in a massive USD 6.91 million [Rs. 44.90 cr]. With this, Golmaal Again has now managed to surpass the overseas collections of the recently released Varun Dhawan starrer Judwaa 2 that had collected USD 6.12 million to become the fourth highest grosser in the overseas market in 2017.

If that wasn’t all, considering the fact that Golmaal Again still continues to run in certain territories, all that remains to be seen is whether the business of the film in the overseas market manages to surpass the business of the Salman Khan starrer Tubelight that had collected USD 7 million.

List of Top 5 grossers of 2017 in the overseas

Raees – 13.5 mil. USD

Jab Harry Met Sejal – 10 mil. USD

Tubelight – 7 mil. USD

Golmaal Again – 6.91 mil. USD

Judwaa 2 – 6.12 mil. USD

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Box Office: Secret Superstar Day 22 in…

Box Office: Golmaal Again Day 21 in overseas

Box Office: Ittefaq Day 7 in overseas

EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn’s role increased in…

Box Office Prediction: Qarib Qarib Singlle…

Box Office: Secret Superstar Day 21 in…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification