Box Office: The Ghazi Attack stays fair over the weekend

It was a low weekend for Bollywood as far as the new releases are concerned, what with less than Rs. 10 crore coming between the three new films – The Ghazi Attack, Running Shaadi and Irada. Though there was a capacity of at least Rs. 16-17 crore available on a per day basis, hence resulting in around Rs. 50 crore over the weekend, the occupancy was less than 20%, which is very low.
As a matter of fact if at all the exhibitors (at least at the multiplexes) had something to thank for at least some sort of numbers, it was The Ghazi Attack. Not that the film was seeing long queues coming its way but still there was some growth for the film, which resulted in a weekend of Rs. 6.70. The film now needs to maintain collections which are almost similar to that of Friday as only that would help it register a lifetime total could be termed substantial.
On the other hand Running Shaadi as well as Irada are finding it tough to gather audiences. Even though the Taapsee Pannu and Amit Sadh starrer is the most conventional romcom affair amongst the new releases, its delayed release has resulted in a dated look which has not quite managed to entice audience. Though in theaters it hasn’t done much with the collections staying around the Rs. 1 crore mark, it could find some audiences going for it on the satellite circuits. One can’t say the same though for Irada which has an uncomfortable subject (eco terrorism) that would find it difficult to find traction on television too.