Box Office: The Ghazi Attack grows on Saturday, collects 2.25 crore

Amongst the new releases, it is The Ghazi Attack which is finding audiences coming its way. The film did grow on Saturday as Rs. 2.25 crore more came in. From the percentage of growth perspective, this is fair since Friday was Rs. Rs. 1.65 crore. However, the film needs a major push today to get additional moolah from absolute numbers perspective as well.
So far, the Box Office numbers for the Hindi version of the Rana Daggubati starrer stands at Rs. 3.9 crore and one waits to see if the jump is good enough to take the overall weekend close to the Rs. 8 crore mark.
Other new releases of the week, Running Shaadi and Irada, had such a low start on Friday that even a 100% jump doesn’t quite take them anywhere. For them it is all about gaining as much appreciation as that can come for the film as a whole or at least the actors. The collections for both the films stayed under the Rs. 50 lakh mark and that is quite disappointing since from the content perspective, they definitely deserve better.