Box Office: The Ghazi Attack collects 2.35 cr in week 3; total collections 19.02 cr

Mid last month we witnessed multiple films hit screens together, from which it was The Ghazi Attack that held the most promise of being able to post decent box office figures. Keeping true to this, the film has managed to hold its own while posting average collections figures.
With Rs. 2.35 cr more coming in during its third week running in theatres, The Ghazi Attack has now managed to rake in a total collection of Rs. 19.02 crores. Interestingly the film managed this despite the competition coming in from the action flick Commando 2 that hit screens.
However, despite seeming rather low with just Rs. 19.02 cr in its kitty, The Ghazi Attack cannot really be classified as flop, especially since the film was never really expected to touch collections figures like other mainstream Bollywood releases.