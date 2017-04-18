Box Office: Fast And Furious 8 collects Rs. 47.92 cr in 5 days

The eighth instalment in the hit Fast And Furious franchise released last week in India. Starring Hollywood heavy weights like Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and others the film has been much talked about and keenly anticipated.
After opening to packed houses with paid previews starting on Wednesday Fast And Furious 8 took off to a flying start. After raking in Rs. 6.29 cr on Wednesday the film’s business recorded further Rs. 9.68 cr and Rs. 10.8 cr coming in on Thursday and Friday respectively. However, on Saturday the business witnessed a slight drop in collections with just Rs. 9.9 cr coming in. But on Sunday audience were back in theatres with business seeing a spike in collection ending the fifth day with Rs. 11.25 cr.
With this the opening weekend collections of Fast And Furious 8 currently stands at Rs. 47.92 cr which also includes revenue generated from paid previews.
Fast And Furious 8 box office at a glance
Wednesday – Day 1 – Rs. 6.29 cr
Thursday – Day 2 – Rs. 9.68 cr
Friday – Day 3 – Rs. 10.8 cr
Saturday – Day 4 – Rs. 9.9 cr
Sunday – Day 5 – Rs. 11.25 cr
Total – Rs. 47.92 cr