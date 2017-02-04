Box Office: Deepika Padukone’s XXX:The Return of Xander Cage collects Rs. 10 lakhs in week 3

Earlier this year we finally saw the release of the much talked about and highly anticipated Hollywood film XXX: The Return of Xander Cage that featured none other than Deepika Padukone. In fact the makers of the film and Deepika herself left no stone unturned in promoting the third instalment in the XXX franchise with the Hollywood action star Vin Diesel himself coming down to India.
However, despite the immense hype and anticipation surrounding the film, XXX opened on an average note at the Indian box office. Managing to collect just Rs. 23 cr in its first week the film began to flag at the box office. This coupled with the lacklustre word of mouth and audience feedback further affected the overall collection with the film ending its second week in theatres by raking another Rs. 7.91 cr.
Now at the close of its third week in cinemas XXX: The Return of Xander Cage has managed to rake in further Rs. 10 lakhs for a closing total of Rs. 31.01 cr at the Indian box office. Given the fact that the film featured an all-star cast with high octane stunts and adrenaline pumping action at total of Rs. 31.01 cr does not qualify the film as a hit.
Weekly collections of XXX: Return of Xander Cage (English) at a glance
Week 1 –Rs. 23 cr
Week 2 –Rs. 7.91 cr
Week 3 –Rs. 10 lakhs
Total – Rs. 31.01 cr