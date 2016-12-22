Box Office: Dangal collects 325k USD [2.21 cr.] from Wednesday night preview shows at the North America box office

Dangal-51

The Aamir Khan starrer Dangal directed by Nitesh Tiwari that is based on the life of wrestler and coach Mahavir Singh Phogat released today in the overseas market. The film that also features debutantes Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh released across 1000 screens in the overseas markets. With such a massive screen count, coupled with the fact that the film is one of the most keenly awaited films, Dangal has got off to a good start in the North American circuit.

In fact, Dangal has collected approx. 325k USD [Rs. 2.21 cr] at the North America box office on Wednesday night preview shows. With such phenomenal numbers on its preview screenings alone, the film is expected to perform even better as the Christmas holiday weekend comes closer.

Collections from Wednesday Night Preview Shows

U.S.A box office
282,280 USD [Rs. 1.91 crores] from 279 screens

Canada box office
42,816 USD [Rs. 29.08 lacs] from 23 screens

