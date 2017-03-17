Box Office: Commando 2 grosses approx. 38 crores worldwide, might surpass Rangoon this week

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Commando 2 grosses approx. 38 crores worldwide, might surpass Rangoon this week

The Vipul Shah produced Deven Bhojani directed Commando 2 released on 3rd March 2017. Featuring Vidyut Jammwal returning to his action avatar from the previous film, Commando 2 opened on a decent note at the domestic box office. In fact the film which caters mainly to the masses has done pretty well over the opening weekend, managing to hold its own despite competition from a massive Hollywood release.

In this box office report we take a look at the worldwide box office collections of Commando 2. According to reports, Commando 2 has crossed approx. Rs. 38 crores at the worldwide box office as of March 13, 2017. While the domestic gross collections of the film are pegged at Rs. 34.38 cr, the overseas gross collections are pegged at Rs. 4.09 cr.

Commando 2 box office at a glance

India Gross: Rs. 34.38 cr. [24.75 cr. NETT]

Overseas Gross: Rs. 4.09 cr. [626k USD]

Total Worldwide Gross: Rs. 38.47 cr.

Tags: , , , ,

You might also like

Hrithik Roshan to perform at Sonu Sood’s first Bollywood show in Dubai news

Hrithik Roshan to perform at Sonu Sood’s…

When Salman Khan couldn’t stop talking about Sridevi

When Salman Khan couldn’t stop talking about…

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Dragon postponed

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Dragon…

Salman Khan

SHOCKING: Salman Khan to shoot with wolves…

Shah-Rukh-Khan

BREAKING: Rs. 150 cr. budget for Dwarf film…

Here’s everything you need to know about Diljit Dosanjh’s character in Phillauri news

Here’s everything you need to know about…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification