Box Office: Commando 2 grosses approx. 25 crores at the worldwide box office

Commando 2 grosses approx. 25 crores at the worldwide box office

The Vipul Shah produced Deven Bhojani directed Commando 2 released last week. Featuring Vidyut Jammwal returning to his action avatar from the previous film, Commando 2 opened on a decent note at the domestic box office. In fact the film which caters mainly to the masses has done pretty well over the opening weekend, managing to hold its own despite competition from a massive Hollywood release.

In this box office report we take a look at the worldwide box office collections of Commando 2. According to reports, Commando 2 has crossed approx. Rs. 25 crores at the worldwide box office as of March 5, 2017. While the domestic gross collections of the film are pegged at Rs. 21.88 cr, the overseas gross collections are pegged at Rs. 2.58 cr.

Commando 2 box office at a glance

India Gross: Rs. 21.88 cr. [15.75 cr. NETT]

Overseas Gross: Rs. 2.58 cr. [approx. 387k USD]

Total Worldwide Gross: Rs. 24.46 cr.

