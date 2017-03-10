Box Office: Commando 2 goes past 23 crore in Week One

Commando 2 has collected Rs. 23.07 crore in its first week run. The film earned Rs. 15.75 crore in its opening weekend and after that over Rs. 9 crore came in the weekdays. The collections are just marginally lower than producer Vipul Shah’s last action sequel, Force 2, which had a much bigger star [John Abraham] and had brought in Rs. 30 crore after first week. That film was hit by demonetization though.
Now Commando 2 has turned out to be one of those rare films with ‘almost’ newcomers in the lead and still managing some sort of footfalls even in the interiors. While it is relatively easier for multiplex flicks to gain some moolah even with a new hero, considering the low ticket rates and hence even reasonable footfalls resulting in some collections, it is a task indeed for a mass film to find audiences in B and C centres, unless it has an established leading man.
Meanwhile, Rangoon has folded up in quick time. The film is currently standing at Rs. 23 crore after a two week run and that’s where it will end at. It is time for everyone associated with the film to move on, though for filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj it would be a disheartening moment indeed to be involved actively on Rangoon for a year and a half and seeing it all wrap up inside 15 days.