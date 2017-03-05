Box Office: Commando 2 collects 4.42 cr. on Day 2

After seeing an opening day of Rs. 5.14 crore, Commando 2 brought in Rs. 4.42 crore on Saturday. With this the total now stands at Rs. 9.56 crore. The drop is there since for massy films with collections coming from single screens, such a trend is typically evident. Of course, a growth would have helped the film but considering the fact that Commando 2 has its leading actor [Vidyut Jammawal] with only one release behind him (as the central protagonist) and not arriving from the industry itself, these are still reasonable numbers.
What also needs to be considered is the fact that the footfalls for Commando 2 are bigger than some other films that collect similar moolah in their first couple of days. Reason being that in the times when most of the films are made for multiplexes and primarily do well at the urban centers, Commando 2 has its audiences at the single screens and smaller multiplexes, which means the ticket rates are lower. This further translates into the fact that the collections earned so far are coming from a higher set of foot-falls.
Though it would further help the fortunes of the Vipul Shah production further in case it manages to show a good jump in collections today, it needs to hold at least at similar levels as that of Friday.