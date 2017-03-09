Box Office: Commando 2 collects Rs. 1.64 cr on Day 6, collects Rs. 21.56 cr in 6 days

Commando 2 is taking regular drops on the weekdays. The film brought in Rs. 1.64 crore on Wednesday and with this the film has now reached Rs. 21.56 crore. The manner in which the Vidyut Jammwal film is currently doing, it should have a first week of around Rs. 23 crore.
The film should go on to touch a lifetime of Rs. 30 crore. Ideally, it should have been more. However, the drops so far have resulted in a rather restricted run for the film. The film will do better than the lifetime of Commando, though that’s about it. It has far better scale, cast and production values though, and hence deserved better.
Though the makers had announced Commando 3 as well, one waits to see how long does it take before it goes on floors. Vidyut Jammwal definitely should be doing more films in the interim period and given the fact that there are very few action heroes around, he could well be a much needed inclusion to the young brigade.