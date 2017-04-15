Box Office: Begum Jaan opens on expected lines, gathers Rs. 3.94 crore on Day 1

Begum Jaan was never expected to take the kind of opening that would have counted as something remarkable. The film was low on hype, had the kind of promos that conveyed a dark theme, was based on an adult subject and didn’t really promise wholesome family entertainment that necessitated beelines in front of the Box Office. It warranted a number between Rs. 3-4 crore on its opening day and this is exactly what it eventually fetched, what with Rs. 3.94 crore coming in.
Now, these numbers could well have been reasonably fair, had it not been a holiday (due to Good Friday) in many parts of the country. However, since even then the opening day was Rs. 3.94 crore, one waits to see how the collections turn out to be on Saturday and Sunday. Since the critical acclaim as well as word of mouth hasn’t really been flattering for the film, even if the film manages similar numbers on today at the least, it would be reasonably fair.
Since the film is ‘A’ rated and doesn’t have much for the teenagers, the shows are mainly concentrated during evening and night. Hence, the true numbers for today, too, would depend on how the film gathers steam towards the end of day. It is going to be a wait and watch scenario for the film.