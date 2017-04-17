Box Office: Begum Jaan has a low weekend, collects 11.44 crore

Begum Jaan had a low weekend at the Box Office as it collected Rs. 11.44 crore*. 4 crore* more came for the film on Sunday and since there hasn’t really been much of a jump from Saturday to Sunday, weekdays would be looked at very closely.
The film is actually performing on expected lines since one was never seeing a major haul coming for the Srijit Mukherjee directed affair that is centered on a dark and depressing era. Had it been a festival film or a documentary, it would have possibly worked for a certain segment of audiences. However, from the commercial standpoint, it is doing the kind of business that is in line with the genre. From that perspective, Vishesh Films did well to keep the budget of the film restricted and also got a credible actress like Vidya Balan as the leading lady so that it could boast of certain face value and bring in minimal audience at the least.
That said, considering the fact that one prefers to watch a film in theaters for an entertainment value, the wait has become a tad longer to see beelines in front of the theaters. Meanwhile, Hollywood has managed to entice audiences again with its commercial potboiler affair Fate of the Furious 8 which is finding audience’s attention all over, including India where it is doing quite well already.
*Estimates. Final numbers awaited