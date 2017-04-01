Box Office: Beauty and the Beast collects Rs. 5.65 cr in week 2

The recently released live action film Beauty and the Beast that was based on the popular fairy tale by the same name has been doing well at the international box office. Back here in India, as well the film has done decently well considering that unlike big ticket Hollywood releases the film carters to a niche audience.
Now in its second well at the domestic box office the musical romantic fantasy film directed by Bill Condon has managed to collect Rs. 5.65 cr. When compared to the first week collections of the film, Beauty and the Beast has seen a drop in collections of approximately 50% in week two. However, despite this drop, the film which tells the story of Belle a young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in its castle, only to eventually befriend and fall in love with her captor continues to run in theatres.
With this second week collections the total box office earnings of the film currently stand at Rs. 16.13 cr.