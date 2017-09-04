Box Office: Bareilly Ki Barfi crosses 2 mil. AED mark at the U.A.E / G.C.C box office

The Ayushmann Khuranna, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi released a while back. After opening on a decent note the business of the film continued to remain unaffected by new releases.
In fact, Bareilly Ki Barfi has managed to draw in 2.02 mil. AED [Rs. 3.52 cr] within the UAE/ GCC market. Interestingly, though the collections of Bareilly Ki Barfi when compared to other releases within this market may not seem prominent, the film has done surprisingly well with the territories of UAE and GCC being key earning areas apart from the American box office.