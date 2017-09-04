Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 04.09.2017 | 6:27 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoomi Baadshaho Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Daddy
follow us on

Box Office: Bareilly Ki Barfi crosses 2 mil. AED mark at the U.A.E / G.C.C box office

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Bareilly Ki Barfi crosses 2 mil. AED mark at the U.A.E G.C.C box office

The Ayushmann Khuranna, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi released a while back. After opening on a decent note the business of the film continued to remain unaffected by new releases.

In fact, Bareilly Ki Barfi has managed to draw in 2.02 mil. AED [Rs. 3.52 cr] within the UAE/ GCC market. Interestingly, though the collections of Bareilly Ki Barfi when compared to other releases within this market may not seem prominent, the film has done surprisingly well with the territories of UAE and GCC being key earning areas apart from the American box office.

Tags: , , , , ,

You might also like

WHOA! Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra…

REVEALED: Priyanka Chopra to play a dynamic…

Here’s how Akshay Kumar will be celebrating…

Indu Sarkar to open the 15th Annual…

Esha Deol to tie the knot again

Arjun Rampal is the star attraction at…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification