Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania is Varun Dhawan’s Third Biggest Weekend grosser ever

By Joginder Tuteja
  • 0
  • 0

Badrinath-Ki-Dulhania (1)

While it is now pretty apparent that Varun Dhawan has been delivering consistency at the Box Office, the race now is for him to surpass the numbers of his last released film. In 2016, Varun had just one release, Dishoom, and the film had collected Rs. 37.32 crore at the Box Office. Now his Badrinath Ki Dulhania has left that number far behind, what with Rs. 43.05 crore coming in the first three days.

There is hardly any distance between his ABCD – Any Body Can Dance 2 [Rs. 46.35 crore] and Badrinath Ki Dulhania [Rs. 43.05 crore], though former had the advantage of being a quintessential Summer flick while latter has arrived right at the onset of the Board examinations. As for Dilwale [Rs. 64.09 crore], it sits at the top though to be fair to Varun it would be a while before he manages these numbers since the film had featured Shah Rukh Khan as the main lead.

Here is the list of films that Varun has done so far along with their weekend numbers:

Dilwale – Rs. 64.09 crore

ABCD – Any Body Can Dance 2 – Rs. 46.35 crore

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – Rs. 43.05 crore

Dishoom – Rs. 37.32 crore

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya – Rs. 33.74 crore

Student of the Year – Rs. 25.3 crore

Badlapur – Rs. 23.5 crore

Main Tera Hero – Rs. 22.73 crore

Varun’s next release is Judwaa 2 and that is set to be very big, considering the fact that the sequel is coming with David Dhawan as the director and Sajid Nadiadwala as the producer. Will that be the film that would challenge Dilwale for being the top Varun Dhawan opener ever? Well, that could well be the case. Though rest assured, it would definitely turn out to be his very own 50 crore weekend opener at the least.

Tags: , , ,

You might also like

Salman-Khan

BREAKING: Salman Khan denies rumours of…

Veena-Malik-ends-her-marriage

Veena Malik ends her marriage with Asad…

Bipasha Basu

SHOCKING: UK fashion show organizers tell…

Bachchans

Holi festivities at Bachchans’ stands…

Ram-Gopal-Varma-feat-mar

“When Sunny Leone didn’t mind, why is…

Kareena Kapoor Khan replaces Katrina Kaif

Kareena Kapoor Khan replaces Katrina Kaif at…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification