Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania is Varun Dhawan’s Third Biggest Weekend grosser ever

While it is now pretty apparent that Varun Dhawan has been delivering consistency at the Box Office, the race now is for him to surpass the numbers of his last released film. In 2016, Varun had just one release, Dishoom, and the film had collected Rs. 37.32 crore at the Box Office. Now his Badrinath Ki Dulhania has left that number far behind, what with Rs. 43.05 crore coming in the first three days.
There is hardly any distance between his ABCD – Any Body Can Dance 2 [Rs. 46.35 crore] and Badrinath Ki Dulhania [Rs. 43.05 crore], though former had the advantage of being a quintessential Summer flick while latter has arrived right at the onset of the Board examinations. As for Dilwale [Rs. 64.09 crore], it sits at the top though to be fair to Varun it would be a while before he manages these numbers since the film had featured Shah Rukh Khan as the main lead.
Here is the list of films that Varun has done so far along with their weekend numbers:
Dilwale – Rs. 64.09 crore
ABCD – Any Body Can Dance 2 – Rs. 46.35 crore
Badrinath Ki Dulhania – Rs. 43.05 crore
Dishoom – Rs. 37.32 crore
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya – Rs. 33.74 crore
Student of the Year – Rs. 25.3 crore
Badlapur – Rs. 23.5 crore
Main Tera Hero – Rs. 22.73 crore
Varun’s next release is Judwaa 2 and that is set to be very big, considering the fact that the sequel is coming with David Dhawan as the director and Sajid Nadiadwala as the producer. Will that be the film that would challenge Dilwale for being the top Varun Dhawan opener ever? Well, that could well be the case. Though rest assured, it would definitely turn out to be his very own 50 crore weekend opener at the least.