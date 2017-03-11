Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania is Varun Dhawan’s 3rd highest all time opening day grosser

The first quarter of 2017 is certainly turning out to be an interesting one at the box office with multiple films making it big. Well after the previous releases like Raees, Kaabil, and Jolly LLB 2 the next big ticket release to hit screens was the Varun DhawanAlia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan the film which is a sequel to the previously released Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania has been hitting all the right notes in the run up to its release.

In this special report we take a look at the Opening Day collection of Badrinath Ki Dulhania while comparing the same to Varun Dhawan’s previously released films. Collecting Rs. 12.25 cr on day one, the film ranks as Varun’s third highest opening day grosser. Though Badrinath Ki Dhulania does not manage to surpass the opening day collections of the actor’s previous releases like Dilwale that collected Rs. 21 cr and ABCD – Any Body Can Dance 2 that collected Rs. 14.3 cr, it does manage to surpass other films like Dishoom that collected Rs. 11.05 cr and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania that collected Rs. 9.02 cr.

Now, considering that Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been receiving positive appreciation from the audience all that remains to be seen is whether the film emerges as one of the highest weekend grossers.

Movie Name – Opening Day Collections (cr.)

Dilwale – Rs. 21

ABCD – Any Body Can Dance 2 3D – Rs. 14.3

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – Rs. 12.25

Dishoom – Rs. 11.05

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania – Rs. 9.02

Student Of The Year – Rs. 7.48

Badlapur – Rs. 7

Main Tera Hero – Rs. 6.6

