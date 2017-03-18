Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania is Varun Dhawan’s 2nd highest all time opening week grosser

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Box Office Badrinath Ki Dulhania is Varun Dhawan’s 2nd highest all time opening week grosser

The Shashank Khaitan directed second film in the Dulhania series, titled Badrinath Ki Dulhania released a week ago. Starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles the film has been doing brisk business at the box office.

In this special report we take a look at the opening week collections of Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania while comparing the same to the actor’s previous releases. Collecting Rs. 73.66 cr in its first week at the box office the film ranks as Varun’s second highest opening week grosser. While the collections of Badrinath Ki Dulhania do not manage to surpass the collections of Varun’s previous film Dilwale that had collected Rs. 102.65 cr, it does manage to out beat his other releases like ABCD 2 that had collected Rs. 71.78 cr, Dishoom that had collected Rs. 53.34 cr, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania that had collected Rs. 53.31 cr and even Student of the Year that had collected Rs. 48 cr.

Movie Name – First week collections

Dilwale – Rs. 102.65 cr

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – Rs. 73.66 cr

ABCD 2 – Rs. 71.78 cr

Dishoom – Rs. 53.34 cr

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania – Rs. 53.31 cr

Student of the Year – Rs. 48 cr

Main Tera Hero – Rs. 38.42 cr

Badlapur – Rs. 36.31 cr

