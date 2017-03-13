Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania is Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s all time highest opening weekend grosser as a lead pair

Badrinath Ki Dulhania that marks the third film featuring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles released on Friday. After opening on a good note the film continued its stellar run at the box office over the weekend as well.
In this box office report we take a look at the opening weekend collections of Badrinath Ki Dulhania while comparing the same to the previous releases that have featured Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Collecting Rs. 43 cr Badrinath Ki Dulhania emerges as the duo’s all time highest opening day grosser as a lead pair. In fact the collection of the film manages to surpass the previous two releases Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania that collected Rs. 33.74 cr and Student of The Year that collected Rs. 30 cr.
Movie Name – Opening Weekend Collection (cr.)
Badrinath Ki Dulhania – Rs. 43.05 cr.
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania – Rs. 33.74 cr.
Student of The Year – Rs. 30 cr.