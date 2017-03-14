Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania has set new box office records and here is the complete list

The Varun Dhawan – Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania released last week on Friday, March 10. The film directed by Shashank Khaitan which is the second venture in the Dulhania franchise has been doing well at the box office in both the domestic and international markets. In fact the film manged to rake in Rs. 43.05 cr within three days of its release to emerge as one of the highest opening weekends grossers in the domestic market.
In this special report we take a look at some of the records that the Varun – Alia starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania has established since its release.
Box Office records of Badrinath Ki Dulhania:
Third Highest Opening day grosser of 2017: Despite multiple releases in the first quarter of 2017, a couple of films have managed to make it big at the box office. In fact the Varun Dhawan – Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania that released recently ranks as the third highest opening day grosser of 2017 collecting Rs. 12.25 cr on day 1. [Read More…]
Fourth Highest Day two grosser of 2017: Collecting Rs. 14.75 cr on Day 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania ranks as the fourth highest second day grosser of 2017.
Highest Day three grosser of 2017: Surpassing previous releases like Raees and Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania ranks as the second highest Day 3 grosser of 2017.
Fourth Highest opening weekend grosser of 2017: Collecting Rs. 43.05 cr on its opening weekend the film ranks as the 4th highest opening weekend grosser of 2017. [Read more…]
Third Highest opening day grosser for Varun Dhawan: While Varun Dhawan has proved to be a rather consistent actor with most of his releases doing well at the box office, his recent release Badrinath Ki Dulhania that collected Rs. 12.25 cr on opening day ranks as the actor’s third highest opening day grosser. [Read more…]
Third Highest opening weekend grosser for Varun Dhawan: Despite being much appreciated by the critics and audience alike, the film ranks as Varun Dhawan’s third highest opening weekend grosser. [Read more…]
Third Highest opening day grosser for Alia Bhatt: Collecting Rs. 12.25 cr on opening day the film ranks as Alia Bhatt’s third highest all time opening day grosser. [Read more…]
Highest opening weekend grosser for Alia Bhatt: While the film was Varun’s third highest opening weekend grosser, for Alia, Badrinath Ki Dulhania ranks as her Highest Opening weekend grosser. [Read more…]
Highest all time opening day grosser to feature Varun and Alia in the lead: The film which features Varun and Alia coming together in the lead roles for the third time ranks as the highest opening day grosser that features them. [Read more…]
Highest all time opening weekend grosser to feature Varun and Alia in the lead: Though Varun and Alia have featured in a couple of films as the lead pair earlier, Badrinath Ki Dulhania ranks as the highest all time opening weekend grosser featuring the two. [Read more…]
Third highest opening weekend grosser of 2017 in the overseas:
Badrinath Ki Dulhania collected approx. 2.82 mil. USD [Rs. 18.77 cr.] in the opening weekend. It surpassed Jolly LLB 2 [2.73 mil. USD] and emerged as the third highest opening weekend grosser of 2017 in the overseas markets after Raees [8.5 mil. USD] and Kaabil [3.5 mil. USD].
All time highest opening weekend grosser in the overseas for Varun Dhawan: The movie emerged as the All time highest opening weekend grosser in the overseas for Varun Dhawan surpassing Dishoom [2 mil. USD].
Other overseas records: The opening weekend in overseas is higher than the lifetime collections of the earlier best Varun Dhawan film ABCD 2 [2.7 mil. USD]. The North America box office opening weekend is the second highest of 2017 after Raees. The UK opening weekend is the second highest of 2017 after Raees.