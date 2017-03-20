Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania grosses approx. 157 crores at the worldwide box office

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Box Office Badrinath Ki Dulhania grosses approx. 157 crores at the worldwide box office

The Shashank Khaitan directed film Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt released on Friday 10th March 2017. The film which is the second in the Dulhania franchise opened on a good note with positive reviews and good response from the audience. If that wasn’t all the film’s business in the domestic market witnessed a further growth over the weekend. In the overseas markets too Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been doing rather well since its release.

In this box office report we take a look at the worldwide box office collections of Badrinath Ki Dulhania. According to reports, Badrinath Ki Dulhania has crossed approx. Rs. 157.55 crores at the worldwide box office as of March 19, 2017. While the domestic gross collections of the film are pegged at Rs. 126.69 cr, the overseas gross collections are pegged at Rs. 30.86 cr.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office at a glance

India Gross: Rs. 126.69 cr. [91.22 cr. NETT]

Overseas Gross: Rs. 30.86 cr. [4.72 mil. USD]

Total Worldwide Gross: Rs. 157.55 cr.

Tags: , , ,

You might also like

Ranbir Kapoor to carry six different looks in Dutt Biopic

Ranbir Kapoor to carry six different looks…

Mira1

SHOCKING: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira…

Vidya Balan on a no-break shooting schedule for Tumhari Sulu

Vidya Balan on a no-break shooting schedule…

WOW! Jacqueline Fernandez to launch her own line of cosmetics

WOW! Jacqueline Fernandez to launch her own…

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan bereaved, loses his brother

SHOCKING: Karni Sena activists burn effigy of Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Mumbai

SHOCKING: Karni Sena activists burn effigy…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification