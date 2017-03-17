Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania grosses approx. 121 crores worldwide

Badrinath Ki Dulhania grosses approx. 121 crores worldwide

The Shashank Khaitan directed film Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt released last week on Friday. The film which is the second in the Dulhania franchise opened on a good note with positive reviews and good response from the audience. If that wasn’t all the film’s business in the domestic market witnessed a further growth over the weekend. In the overseas markets too Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been doing rather well since its release.

In this box office report we take a look at the worldwide box office collections of Badrinath Ki Dulhania. According to reports, Badrinath Ki Dulhania has crossed approx. Rs. 121.20 crores at the worldwide box office as of March 16, 2017. While the domestic gross collections of the film are pegged at Rs. 102.31 cr, the overseas gross collections are pegged at Rs. 18.89 cr.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania box office at a glance

India Gross: Rs. 102.31 cr. [73.66 cr. NETT]

Overseas Gross: Rs. 18.89 cr. [2.82 mil. USD]

Total Worldwide Gross: Rs. 121.20 cr.

