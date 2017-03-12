Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania grosses 601k USD at the North America box office at the close of Day 2

After much talk and hype, Friday saw the release of the Varun Dhawan – Alia Bhatt starrer BADRINATH KI DULHANIA. The film helmed by Shashank Khaitan has been hitting all the right notes in the run up to its release.
BADRINATH KI DULHANIA opened on a good note across all the territories in the international markets.
BADRINATH KI DULHANIA grossed 236k USD [1.57 cr.] at the North America box office on Day 1 and followed it up with approx. 364k USD on Day 2.
Day 1
U.S.A box office
199,309 USD [Rs. 1.32 cr.] from 134 screens
Canada box office
37,304 USD [Rs. 24.80 lacs] from 18 screens
Day 2
U.S.A box office
313,891 USD [Rs. 2.08 cr.] from 134 screens [+57.48% from Day 1]
Canada box office
50,514 USD [Rs. 33.58 lacs] from 17 screens [+35.41% from Day 1]