Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania grosses 1.16 mil. USD [Rs. 7.63 cr.] at the North America box office

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
After much talk and hype, last weel saw the release of the Varun DhawanAlia Bhatt starrer BADRINATH KI DULHANIA. The film helmed by Shashank Khaitan has been hitting all the right notes in the run up to its release.

BADRINATH KI DULHANIA opened on a good note across all the territories in the international markets.

BADRINATH KI DULHANIA grossed 1.16 mil. USD [7.63 cr.] at the North America box office at the close of Week 1.

U.S.A box office
953,436 USD [Rs. 6.23 cr.]

Canada box office
214,347 USD [Rs. 1.40 lacs]

