Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania enters Top-40 All Time Grossers in 3 weeks, makes a dash for Top-30

In three weeks flat, Badrinath Ki Dulhania has managed to net Rs. 112.13 crore at the Box Office. On each of these 21 days, it has collected in excess of Rs. 1 crore, which has marks a good stable run so far. Though a dip in numbers has come in at the start of the fourth week, it is expected due to the arrival of Naam Shabana. However, it should jump again today and tomorrow and collections should be in excess of 1 crore per day.
In the process, the film has achieved the feat of being amongst Top-40 All Time Grossers. It is at the No. 38 spot and has already gone past the lifetime collections of following films, each of which has collected in excess of Rs. 105 crore:
Barfi! – Rs. 112 crore
Housefull 3 – Rs. 109 crore
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag – Rs. 109 crore
ABCD – Any Body Can Dance 2 – Rs. 107 crore
Don 2 – Rs. 107 crore
Ek Villain – Rs. 106 crore
Golmaal 3 – Rs. 106 crore
Son of Sardaar – Rs.105 crore
The next target is for the film is to go past the collections of following films, so that it can enter the Top-30 zone:
Ram Leela – Rs. 118.70 crore
Jolly LLB 2 – Rs. 117.50 crore
Housefull 2 – Rs. 116 crore
Jai Ho – Rs. 115 crore
Ra.One – Rs. 114 crore
Ghajini – Rs. 114 crore
Holiday – Rs. 113 crore
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – Rs. 112.5 crore
Ram Leela should be crossed by end of fourth week, and post that Badrinath Ki Dulhania would still have some steam left to gather a Rs. 3-4 crore more. The film should eventually go past the lifetime total of Rs. 120 crore and from a ROI perspective; it would be the biggest gainer ever when one looks at the budget at which the Karan Johar film was made.