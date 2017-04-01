Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania enters Top-40 All Time Grossers in 3 weeks, makes a dash for Top-30

By Joginder Tuteja
  • 0
  • Comments

Badrinath Ki Dulhania (1)

In three weeks flat, Badrinath Ki Dulhania has managed to net Rs. 112.13 crore at the Box Office. On each of these 21 days, it has collected in excess of Rs. 1 crore, which has marks a good stable run so far. Though a dip in numbers has come in at the start of the fourth week, it is expected due to the arrival of Naam Shabana. However, it should jump again today and tomorrow and collections should be in excess of 1 crore per day.

In the process, the film has achieved the feat of being amongst Top-40 All Time Grossers. It is at the No. 38 spot and has already gone past the lifetime collections of following films, each of which has collected in excess of Rs. 105 crore:

Barfi! – Rs. 112 crore

Housefull 3 – Rs. 109 crore

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag – Rs. 109 crore

ABCD – Any Body Can Dance 2 – Rs. 107 crore

Don 2 – Rs. 107 crore

Ek Villain – Rs. 106 crore

Golmaal 3 – Rs. 106 crore

Son of Sardaar – Rs.105 crore

The next target is for the film is to go past the collections of following films, so that it can enter the Top-30 zone:

Ram Leela – Rs. 118.70 crore

Jolly LLB 2 – Rs. 117.50 crore

Housefull 2 – Rs. 116 crore

Jai Ho – Rs. 115 crore

Ra.One – Rs. 114 crore

Ghajini – Rs. 114 crore

Holiday – Rs. 113 crore

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil – Rs. 112.5 crore

Ram Leela should be crossed by end of fourth week, and post that Badrinath Ki Dulhania would still have some steam left to gather a Rs. 3-4 crore more. The film should eventually go past the lifetime total of Rs. 120 crore and from a ROI perspective; it would be the biggest gainer ever when one looks at the budget at which the Karan Johar film was made.

Tags: , , , ,

You might also like

Anurag Kashyap wraps up Vineeth Kumar-Jimmy Sheirgill starrer Mukkebaaz

Anurag Kashyap wraps up Vineeth Kumar-Jimmy…

Kiran Rao keen to make a biopic on singer Gauhar Jaan

Kiran Rao keen to make a biopic on singer…

“Yes, I am officially on board for Kapil Sharma’s show… But I am unsure of what will happen in the future” - Raju Srivastava

“Yes, I am officially on board for Kapil…

Pahlaj Nihalani

Pahlaj Nihalani who launched Govinda,…

REVEALED First look poster of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2

REVEALED: First look poster of Yeh Jawaani…

OMG! Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan to feature in a film together

OMG! Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification