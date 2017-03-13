Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania Day 4 in overseas, becomes Varun Dhawan’s all time highest opening weekend grosser in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
Badrinath-Ki-Dulhania (4)

After much talk and hype, last week saw the release of the Varun DhawanAlia Bhatt starrer BADRINATH KI DULHANIA. The film helmed by Shashank Khaitan has been hitting all the right notes in the run up to its release.

Reports suggest that BADRINATH KI DULHANIA has opened on a good note across all the territories in the international markets. The movie has surpassed the opening day collections of their earlier starrer HUMPTY SHARMA KI DULHANIA as well as this year’s release KAABIL while coming close to JOLLY LLB 2.

According to reports, the movie has collected approx. 2.82 mil. USD [Rs. 18.77 cr.] in the opening weekend in overseas. The movie has surpassed JOLLY LLB 2 [2.73 mil. USD] and has emerged as the third highest opening weekend grosser of 2017 in the overseas markets after RAEES [8.5 mil. USD] and KAABIL [3.5 mil. USD]

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Day 4 (Monday).

Australia box office
13,863 USD [Rs. 9.17 lacs] from 13 screens

New Zealand box office
9,028 USD [Rs. 5.97 lacs] from 12 screens

