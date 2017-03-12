Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania Day 3 in overseas, continues to show growth

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
Badrinath Ki Dulhania Day 3

After much talk and hype, this week saw the release of the Varun DhawanAlia Bhatt starrer BADRINATH KI DULHANIA. The film helmed by Shashank Khaitan has been hitting all the right notes in the run up to its release.

Reports suggest that BADRINATH KI DULHANIA has opened on a good note across all the territories in the international markets. The movie has surpassed the opening day collections of their earlier starrer HUMPTY SHARMA KI DULHANIA as well as this year’s release KAABIL while coming close to JOLLY LLB 2.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Day 3 (Sunday).

Australia box office
35,114 USD [Rs. 23.34 lacs] from 17 screens

New Zealand box office
25,756 USD [Rs. 17.12 lacs] from 15 screens

