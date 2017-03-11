Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania Day 2 in overseas, beats both Kaabil and Jolly LLB 2

After much talk and hype, this week saw the release of the Varun Dhawan – Alia Bhatt starrer BADRINATH KI DULHANIA. The film helmed by Shashank Khaitan has been hitting all the right notes in the run up to its release.
BADRINATH KI DULHANIA opened on a good note across all the territories in the international markets and went on to beat the opening day collections of JOLLY LLB 2 as well as KAABIL. The movie also surpassed the opening day collections of their earlier starrer HUMPTY SHARMA KI DULHANIA.
In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Day 2 (Saturday).
Australia box office
26,778 USD [Rs. 17.80 lacs] from 13 screens
Some screens yet to report
New Zealand box office
40,284 USD [Rs. 2678 lacs] from 16 screens
Comparison with Jolly LLB 2 Day 2
Australia box office
47,586 USD [Rs. 31.80 lacs] from 20 screens
New Zealand box office
21,733 USD [Rs. 14.52 lacs] from 10 screens
Comparison with Kaabil Day 2
Australia box office
32,415 USD [Rs. 22.08 lacs] from 27 screens
New Zealand box office
7,141 USD [Rs. 4.86 lacs] from 14 screens