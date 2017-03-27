Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania Day 18 in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Badrinath Ki Dulhania Day 18 in overseas

After much talk and hype, last week saw the release of the Varun DhawanAlia Bhatt starrer BADRINATH KI DULHANIA. The film helmed by Shashank Khaitan has been hitting all the right notes in the run up to its release.

Reports suggest that BADRINATH KI DULHANIA has opened on a good note across all the territories in the international markets. The movie has surpassed the opening day collections of their earlier starrer HUMPTY SHARMA KI DULHANIA as well as this year’s release KAABIL while coming close to JOLLY LLB 2.

According to reports, the movie has collected approx. 4.72 mil. USD [Rs. 30.86 cr.] at the close of the second weekend in overseas.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Day 18 (Monday).

Australia box office
500 USD [Rs. 32,498] from 3 screens

New Zealand box office
991 USD [Rs. 64,411] from 7 screens

Tags: , , ,

You might also like

Vivek Oberoi joins hand with cricketer Suresh Raina and choreographer Remo D'Souza news

Vivek Oberoi joins hand with cricketer…

Katrina Kaif wraps shooting for the first schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai news

Katrina Kaif wraps shooting for the first…

Karan Johar compares Bahubali – The Conclusion to Mughal-E-Azam news

Karan Johar compares Bahubali – The…

Abhishek Bachchan to be directed by Nishikant Kamat in KriArj Entertainment’s next

BREAKING: Abhishek Bachchan to be directed…

These Bhojpuri superstars play interesting cameos in Farhan Akhtar's ‘Lucknow Central’ News

These Bhojpuri superstars play interesting…

Guess what is Tiger Shroff

Guess what is Tiger Shroff’s life-long…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification