Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania Day 1 in overseas, beats Kaabil and comes close to Jolly LLB 2

After much talk and hype, this week saw the release of the Varun DhawanAlia Bhatt starrer BADRINATH KI DULHANIA. The film helmed by Shashank Khaitan has been hitting all the right notes in the run up to its release.

Reports suggest that BADRINATH KI DULHANIA has opened on a good note across all the territories in the international markets. The movie has surpassed the opening day collections of their earlier starrer HUMPTY SHARMA KI DULHANIA as well as this year’s release KAABIL while coming close to JOLLY LLB 2.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Badrinath Ki Dulhania on Day 1 (Friday).

Australia box office
24,000 USD [Rs. 15.97 lacs] from 15 screens

New Zealand box office
21,931 USD [Rs. 14.60 lacs] from 15 screens

Comparison with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Day 1

Australia box office
17,681 USD from 15 screens

New Zealand box office
8,274 USD from 7 screens

Comparison with Jolly LLB 2 Day 1

Australia box office
37,287 USD [Rs. 24.92 lacs] from 23 screens

New Zealand box office
15,323 USD [Rs. 10.24 lacs] from 10 screens

Comparison with Kaabil Day 1

Australia box office
26,520 USD [Rs. 18.03 lacs] from 27 screens

New Zealand box office
3,565 USD [Rs. 2.42 lacs] from 9 screens

