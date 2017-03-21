Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania continues with its victory ride, collects 2.72 cr on second Monday

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is keeping the numbers flowing at the Box Office. On its second Monday, the film collected Rs. 2.72 crore more. What is remarkable is that fall from its second Friday (Rs. 4.21 crore) isn’t much, that promises a stable week ahead.
The film has collected Rs. 93.94 crore already and at this pace, Rs. 100 crore milestone will now definitely get surpassed by Thursday. Absence of any competition whatsoever is further helping its cause since the combined collections of the new releases (Machine, Trapped, Aa Gaya Hero) is less than Rs. 1 crore, hence allowing the Karan Johar production to enjoy a free run.
Superhit!