Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania collects Rs. 1.35 cr. on Day 15

The Varun Dhawan – Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania released three weeks ago. After opening on a high note, the film has been doing brisk business at the domestic box office.
Now on the third Friday after its release, Badrinath Ki Dulhania has managed to draw in Rs. 1.35 cr. With this, the total box office earnings of the film stands at Rs. 102.09 Cr. Going by this steady box-office performance, the film directed by Shashank Khaitan is estimated to end it’s box office journey with an estimated collection of approx. Rs. 115 cr.