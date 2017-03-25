Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania collects Rs. 1.35 cr. on Day 15

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Badrinath Ki Dulhania beats Raees and Kaabil, emerges as the 2nd highest second weekend grosser of 2017 after Jolly LLB 2

The Varun DhawanAlia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania released three weeks ago. After opening on a high note, the film has been doing brisk business at the domestic box office.

Now on the third Friday after its release, Badrinath Ki Dulhania has managed to draw in Rs. 1.35 cr. With this, the total box office earnings of the film stands at Rs. 102.09 Cr. Going by this steady box-office performance, the film directed by Shashank Khaitan is estimated to end it’s box office journey with an estimated collection of approx. Rs. 115 cr.

Tags: , , ,

You might also like

Karan-Johar-turns-singer,-records-a-song-for-Shekhar-Ravjiani

Karan Johar turns singer, records a song for…

Sonali Bendre starts Sonali’s Book Club on Facebook

Sonali Bendre starts Sonali’s Book Club on…

SHOCKING Shirish Kunder in trouble again for his controversial tweets

SHOCKING: Shirish Kunder in trouble again…

SCOOP Shah Rukh Khan

SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan – Ranbir Kapoor…

Kapil Sharma sends urgent reconciliatory messages to Sunil Grover; Sunil not interested

Kapil Sharma sends urgent reconciliatory…

Sarkar-3-32

Sarkar 4 in the pipeline? Well, we have the…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification