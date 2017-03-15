Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania collects 7.15 cr. on Day 5, goes past lifetime of Raanjhanaa and Befikre in 5 days

Even after being in theaters for 5 days, Badrinath Ki Dulhania continues to be on a record breaking spree. On Tuesday, the film kepts its momentum intact, what with Rs. 7.15 crore more coming in. Now this is a huge Tuesday by all means and even if one factors additional trickling of footfalls due to some patrons continuing with post Holi revelries, the fact remains that the film has struck a chord with the audiences.
Currently standing at Rs. 62.28 crore, the Karan Johar production is now cruising along well and in the process has gone past a couple of more milestones. The Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer has gone surpassed the lifetime collections of last romantic release of Bollywood, Befikre [Rs. 59.50 crore], by a distance. This isn’t all as even the lifetime collections of Raanjhanaa [Rs. 60 crore], a love story that did well at the Box Office, has been overhauled too.
The film is now aiming for higher records. Two of the biggest Week One Box Office numbers for Varun Dhawan are Dilwale [Rs. 102.65 crore] and ABCD – Any Body Can Dance 2 [Rs. 72 crore]. While former (with Shah Rukh Khan as the main lead) is definitely out of reach, latter is definitely on the way to be surpassed by the time Badrinath Ki Dulhania enters its second week.