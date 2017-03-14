Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania collects 12 cr. on Day 4, goes past Week One of Humpty Sharma… in just 4 days

Considering the fact that Monday was a holiday in many parts of the country due to Holi, it was always on the cards that Badrinath Ki Dulhania would collect very good moolah. However, even in a good case scenario, a drop of 20%-30% over Friday collections [Rs. 12.25 crore] was still expected and even that would have been a very good number. It would have been the best case scenario had the Karan Johar film managed to score a double digit run. However, what actually happened at the Box Office was something far better than expectations, what with the numbers turning out to be almost similar as Monday.
The Shashank Khaitan directed film brought in 12 crore* on Monday and with this, the overall numbers now stand at Rs. 55.05 crore*. This is a very good number for the film after just four days as it has already entered the profit zone. Leaving aside the ancillary rights [satellite, music, digital etc.] which have anyways made the film safe during the release itself, even from sheer theatrical run perspective, the film is turning out to be a very profitable venture for all involved and is a clear Superhit in the making.
When Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was made by practically the same team with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt as the lead pair, the film had brought in Rs. 53.31 crore after the close of Week One. Now the second in the franchise has already surpassed this number and that too in just four days. The lifetime collections of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was Rs. 78 crore and that number should be crossed by Badrinath Ki Dulhania in 8 days flat!
*Estimates. Final numbers awaited